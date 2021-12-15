Advertisement

The Midland community is supporting homebound seniors

Local groups like the American Legion Auxiliary are doing their part to help
By Jay Hendricks
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - For many homebound seniors, the holidays can be a difficult time.

To combat that, each year Senior Life Midland hosts the annual Warming Tree.

This is for the community to donate items like blankets, socks, gift cards, hygiene products and things to keep homebound seniors warm.

Today, the American Legion Auxiliary donated 22 heaters for seniors.

Those will go to seniors who need a way to stay warm.

The auxiliary also just packaged goodies to be sent to the troops for Christmas.

