The Midland community is supporting homebound seniors

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - For many homebound seniors, the holidays can be a difficult time.

To combat that, each year Senior Life Midland hosts the annual Warming Tree.

This is for the community to donate items like blankets, socks, gift cards, hygiene products and things to keep homebound seniors warm.

Today, the American Legion Auxiliary donated 22 heaters for seniors.

Those will go to seniors who need a way to stay warm.

The auxiliary also just packaged goodies to be sent to the troops for Christmas.

