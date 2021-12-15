Advertisement

Argument, punch caught on video at school board meeting about mascot in Connecticut

According to a video, a fight broke out between a board of education member and a Glastonbury...
According to a video, a fight broke out between a board of education member and a Glastonbury resident.(Source: Rileigh Queen/Facebook/WFSB)
By Olivia Kalentek, Rob Susanin and Rob Polansky
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A fight broke out at a board of education meeting in Glastonbury over changing the school’s mascot.

The altercation was caught on video Tuesday night, WFSB reported.

Note that the video linked below contains offensive language.

According to the video, the fight happened between a board of education member and a Glastonbury resident.

The two people involved stood nearly nose-to-nose for an argument. It happened during a meeting recess.

Seconds later, the board member could be seen pushing the man, who then punched the board member in the face with so much force that the board member actually fell to the ground.

In the chaotic seconds that followed, people separated the two.

The board pulled the plug on the meeting at that point.

The meeting was held to discuss reverting the school’s mascot back to the tomahawk. Last year, the district got rid of its tomahawk logo and replaced it with a “guardians” mascot.

The reason for the meeting was that a petition argued that the public didn’t get enough input in the decision-making process since in-person meetings didn’t happen in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There was no decision on Tuesday night because of the meeting’s abrupt end.

Wednesday morning, the focus of the people in Glastonbury appeared to be on the punch, not the logo.

Superintendent Alan Bookman sent a statement to the school community after the meeting, saying in part, “The Board of Education welcomes public comment and appreciates that there will always be passionate testimony when controversial issues are considered. But it is critical that we listen to each other with respect and follow meeting rules so that everyone can be heard.”

No arrests were made.

Copyright 2021 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Nathan Hayden Heidelberg was responding to an alarm call in North Midland when he was...
Wilson found not Guilty of murder in death of Midland Police officer
Photos of 1-20 neat Stanton
At least one dead in semi-truck crash on I-20
Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Odessa women arrested for human smuggling
Fabian Chavez Polvon.
Man found guilty of capital murder in 2019 double shooting
Photo of the crash on I-20
Update: Victim identified in fiery Martin County semi-truck crash

Latest News

An American flag hangs from a damaged tree Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Mayfield, Ky. President...
Biden sees firsthand tornado toll across Kentucky landscape
Law enforcement officers block off the entrance to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Feb....
Florida district to pay $26 million to school shooting victims
FILE - This undated file booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff shows...
Testimony: Potter extensively trained on proper Taser use
Mudslides in Silverado Canyon trap residents after powerful storms pass through California....
California mops up after storm soaks state, triggers slides
Mudslides in Silverado Canyon trap residents after powerful storms pass through California....
Calif. mudslides trap residents