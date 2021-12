UIL Football State Championship schedule

WEST TEXAS (KOSA) - The UIL Football State Championship games will be held this week at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Games will be broadcast on Bally Sports Southwest. Here is the schedule of games:

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 15

1A Six-Man Division 1

11:00 am - May (14-0) vs. Westbrook (10-4)

1A Six-Man Division 2

2:00 pm - Strawn (14-0) vs Matador Motley County (14-0)

2A Division 1

7:00 pm - Shiner(15-0) vs. Hawley(15-0)

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 16

2A Division 2

11:00 am - Falls City (14-1) vs. Stratford (14-1)

3A Division 1

3:00 pm - Lorena (13-2) vs. Brock (15-0)

3A Division 2

7:00 pm - Franklin (15-0) vs. Gunter (15-0)

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 17

4A Division 1

11:00 am - Austin Johnson (15-0) vs. Stephenville (15-0)

4A Division 2

3:00 pm - China Spring (15-0) vs. Gilmer (14-1)

5A Division 1

7:00 pm - Katy Paetow (14-1) vs. College Station(15-0)

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 18

5A Division 2

11:00 am - Liberty Hill (13-2) vs. Dallas South Oak Cliff (14-1)

6A Division 1

3:00 pm - Galena Park North Shore (14-1) vs. Duncanville (13-1)

6A Division 2

7:00 pm - Austin Westlake (15-0) vs. Denton Guyer (14-1)

