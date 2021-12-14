Road closures planned in Midland tonight

Midland, Texas (KOSA) -The eastbound lane on the I-20 north service road between Highway 158 and FM 715 in front of Whataburger will be closed Tuesday night. Eastbound traffic will be diverted around during paving operations. Access to businesses will be maintained throughout the night. Flaggers will be utilized during paving operations. Message boards will be used to alert traffic.

