One dead, two injured in Big Spring Shooting

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - An early morning shooting in Big Spring Tuesday has left one dead and two injured.

Big Spring Police and Fire Department/EMS were called to the 100 block of Carey street about a shooting. Officers found a 42-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man outside of the house with gunshot wounds. The woman told officers that the suspect, Danny Crosby, had shot her and the man and then shot himself.

Officers found Crosby and the gun laying nearby in the house. Crosby also had gunshot wounds. EMS began treating all three at the scene.

All three were then taken to Scenic Mountain Medical Center where Crosby was pronounced dead after succumbing to his injuries. The man and woman were transferred to University Medical Center in Lubbock.

Big Spring Police say they believe that Crosby shot both the woman and the man before turning the gun on himself.

Currently, the woman is in stable condition and the man is in critical condition.

The Big Spring Police Department is continuing its investigation.

