New hotel could be coming to Downtown Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Tuesday, The Midland City Council voted ‘yes’ to move one step closer to a development agreement that would potentially bring a new hotel to Downtown Midland.

The DePalma Hotel and Resorts purchased the property located at 112 S. Lorraine Street a year and a half ago intending to bring a unique experience to Downtown Midland.

The old building was once used as office space nearly one hundred years ago in 1927.

The new plan would restore the building and turn it into an upscale boutique hotel by Hilton Product.

“Will have a restaurant that’s facing the street, a bar on the second level, a patio on the second level,” said DePalma Hotel and Resort CEO, Brian DePalma. “There’s going to be a heavy beverage in the food component, 93-rooms-- it will have high-end conference space so yeah, it would be a good addition to everything that the city is doing down there.”

The concept material presented to the city council shows how the hotel will integrate Midland elements, themes, and local products to the building considered to be the oldest high-rise in West Texas.

“There’s so much cool stuff in Midland that nobody knows about. People are going to travel from other parts of the state in the country and we’re really going to be able to highlight that in the hotel and I think that’s exciting,” said DePalma.

The DePalma Hotel and Resort said it has private investors in the project but is seeking tax rebates from the city too. That would help fund the project moving forward.

“It doesn’t put any city money at risk. If you look at it, it takes this building that was bought for 3.5 million upgrades it-- and by the time we’re done with it upgrades it to 25 million,” said DePalma. “So now we’ve just upped that hotel, that piece of land to the value of it at $22 million.”

Over the next few months, DePalma said the following step is to work with the city council to get a final agreement arranged.

DePalma would name the hotel ‘The Thomas Hotel.’ Restoring the building could start as soon as 2023.

