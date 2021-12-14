Monahans Man Found Guilty of Being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Jacob Lynn Lyon, 29, was previously convicted for prior felonies including armed robbery, theft of a firearm and burglary of a habitation.

On May 28, 2020, ATF agents did a consensual search of Lyon’s residence and found two handguns and a rifle.

Lyon was remanded into federal custody after the verdict.

He is scheduled for sentencing on March 28, 2021, before U.S. District Judge David Counts. U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff of the Western District of Texas and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey C. Boshek, II made the announcement.

The ATF, Texas Rangers and Monahans Police Department are investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lance Kennedy is prosecuting the case.

This case is being prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts.

PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime.

Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them.

As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.