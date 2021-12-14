Advertisement

Helicopter crashes on interstate in Louisiana

By Mykal Vincent and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOHN PARISH, La. (WVUE) - State police are on the scene of a helicopter crash on I-10 in Louisiana, WVUE reported.

The crash was reported just before 1 p.m. local time Tuesday. The helicopter crashed on I-10 Eastbound at the Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge, according to Louisiana State Police.

Reports of injuries were not readily available.

I-10 eastbound was closed, and traffic is being diverted to US Hwy. 51 southbound. I-55 southbound was also closed.

Around 20,000 people lost power in Kenner around the same time as the crash. A spokesperson for Entergy has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Nathan Hayden Heidelberg was responding to an alarm call in North Midland when he was...
Wilson found not Guilty of murder in death of Midland Police officer
Photos of 1-20 neat Stanton
At least one dead in semi-truck crash on I-20
Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Odessa women arrested for human smuggling
Fabian Chavez Polvon.
Man found guilty of capital murder in 2019 double shooting
Photo of the crash on I-20
Update: Victim identified in fiery Martin County semi-truck crash

Latest News

FILE - This photo shows members of the Oath Keepers on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol on...
Washington, DC, sues Proud Boys, Oath Keepers over Jan. 6
The House is expected to vote on whether to hold former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows...
House debates holding Meadows in contempt in Jan. 6 probe
Nicaraguan migrants Emanuel Mendoza, Edgar Sequeira, Benjamin Villalta, Aura Berrios and Juana...
Court won’t allow reversal of Trump remain-in-Mexico policy
FILE - A Republican election challenger at right watches over election inspectors as they...
Far too little vote fraud to tip election to Trump, AP finds
Boys and Girls Club of Permian Basin logo
Boys and Girls Club of the Permian Basin launches end of year auction