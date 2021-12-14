Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: Amazon driver fixes holiday decorations knocked down by storm outside Oregon home

By Bridget Chavez and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEIZER, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) – One of Santa’s helpers showed up at a home in Oregon, in the form of an Amazon driver.

Miriam Sierra was expecting her Amazon package to be delivered as usual, but she got much more than she ordered, according to KPTV.

A windstorm had knocked down Sierra’s Christmas decorations, and the delivery man cleaned up the mess when he dropped off her package.

“I look at the video and I’m watching him walk up and I look at my stuff and, I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ Like literally everything is in disarray,” Sierra explained. “I have trees down, I have stuff lying all over and he’s looking around like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ Like stuff is everywhere. It was literally blocking the front door.”

She said the driver started putting everything back in place that had been knocked down by the storm.

“One by one strategically placing it back in its spot, making sure it was standing up. It was just the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen,” Sierra said.

She reached out to Amazon so the man who went above and beyond a standard delivery could be recognized for his kindness.

“I just want to say thank you so much. You went above and beyond, and I really appreciated it,” Sierra said. “If I could have seen you out there doing it, I would have went out, probably given you a hug, or at least given you a bottle of wine. I really appreciated it. It was super, super nice.”

Copyright 2021 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Nathan Hayden Heidelberg was responding to an alarm call in North Midland when he was...
Wilson found not Guilty of murder in death of Midland Police officer
Photos of 1-20 neat Stanton
At least one dead in semi-truck crash on I-20
Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Odessa women arrested for human smuggling
Fabian Chavez Polvon.
Man found guilty of capital murder in 2019 double shooting
Photo of the crash on I-20
Update: Victim identified in fiery Martin County semi-truck crash

Latest News

FILE - This photo shows members of the Oath Keepers on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol on...
Washington, DC, sues Proud Boys, Oath Keepers over Jan. 6
The House is expected to vote on whether to hold former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows...
House debates holding Meadows in contempt in Jan. 6 probe
Nicaraguan migrants Emanuel Mendoza, Edgar Sequeira, Benjamin Villalta, Aura Berrios and Juana...
Court won’t allow reversal of Trump remain-in-Mexico policy
FILE - A Republican election challenger at right watches over election inspectors as they...
Far too little vote fraud to tip election to Trump, AP finds
Boys and Girls Club of Permian Basin logo
Boys and Girls Club of the Permian Basin launches end of year auction