Boys and Girls Club of the Permian Basin launches end of year auction

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Boys and Girls Club of the Permian Basin is hosting an auction to raise money for the organization.

This year’s auction items are unique. They’re made by the kids themselves. The five campuses across the Basin held a photography contest and the winning photos are part of the auction. The campaign was called “Because of You I Can Do”

Director of Resource Development for the Boys and Girls Club of the Permian Basin, Tim Jakel, says this is a way to give the kids opportunities that don’t normally have.

“The photography is big because a lot of these kids won’t get that opportunity and a lot of times in our public schools there’s not a lot of classes,” Jakel said. “So the ability to be able to give them that opportunity to share with their parents, to share with the community is just great.”

The kids were provided with Canon cameras to take their photos.

You can bid on the photos through Friday here.

