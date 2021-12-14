Advertisement

Boys and Girls Club of the Permian Basin launches end of year auction

Boys and Girls Club of Permian Basin logo
Boys and Girls Club of Permian Basin logo(Boys and Girls Club of Permian Basin)
By CBS7 Staff and Hannah Burbank
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Boys and Girls Club of the Permian Basin is hosting an auction to raise money for the organization.

This year’s auction items are unique. They’re made by the kids themselves. The five campuses across the Basin held a photography contest and the winning photos are part of the auction. The campaign was called “Because of You I Can Do”

Director of Resource Development for the Boys and Girls Club of the Permian Basin, Tim Jakel, says this is a way to give the kids opportunities that don’t normally have.

“The photography is big because a lot of these kids won’t get that opportunity and a lot of times in our public schools there’s not a lot of classes,” Jakel said. “So the ability to be able to give them that opportunity to share with their parents, to share with the community is just great.”

The kids were provided with Canon cameras to take their photos.

You can bid on the photos through Friday here.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Nathan Hayden Heidelberg was responding to an alarm call in North Midland when he was...
Wilson found not Guilty of murder in death of Midland Police officer
Photos of 1-20 neat Stanton
At least one dead in semi-truck crash on I-20
Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Odessa women arrested for human smuggling
Fabian Chavez Polvon.
Man found guilty of capital murder in 2019 double shooting
Photo of the crash on I-20
Update: Victim identified in fiery Martin County semi-truck crash

Latest News

West Text Warbirds to host Toy drive
West Text Warbirds to host Toy drive
Shooting
One dead, two injured in Big Spring Shooting
Black Rifle Coffee opens in Midland
BLACK RIFLE COFFEE OPENS