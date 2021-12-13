West Texans prepare to provide tornado relief to Midwest and South

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Last Friday, tornadoes ripped through the South and Midwest leaving at least 70 people dead and trail of destruction across six states.

Organizations like the Red Cross and the Salvation Army have already started collecting donations for tornado relief and they’re prepared to help in person when the time comes.

Instead of celebrating the holiday season, hundreds of people are now without a place to live because of the deadly storms.

In light of the tragedy, West Texans have been reaching out to the Red Cross and Salvation Army of Midland to find out how to help.

“Whether it’s in Texas, or a neighboring state, or even several states away, texans are amazing compassionate people and usually will step up and help because honestly who are our neighbors? Really we’re all neighbors”, said American Red Cross of Midland executive director Tracy Austin.

The Red Cross and Salvation Army of Midland say a donation is the most efficient and immediate way to help.

Those donations will be used for things like blankets, food, and toiletries for those who have been displaced by the storms.

“Most people have lost everything so they literally don’t have anything that is theirs”, said Austin.

Both organizations are also looking for volunteers that would be willing to help at the disaster sites, because immediate help is appreciated, but the cleanup and rebuild will take more than one news cycle.

“The immediate need is so great and that’s when all the news stories happen and everybody starts to donate for them. But it’s actually the long term rebuilding phase that needs the support and help”, said Salvation Army of Midland commanding officer Robert Coriston.

If you’d like donate or volunteer, click here.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.