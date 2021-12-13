Advertisement

Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home held a wreath giveaway for visitors this holiday season

By Eduardo Huijon Jr.
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 12:32 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Sunset Memorial Garden and Funeral Home held their annual service of remembrance but this year was different. They distributed wreaths to each family that was visiting their loved ones.

Hundreds of wreaths were also laid out throughout the property.

The manager of the cemetery says that many people were very thankful for this holiday treat.

“Very appreciative. Everything from ‘Oh this is really nice’ to slightly emotional, thank you very much, so people without a doubt have seem to really appreciate what we’re doing,” said Ric Gonzales, a manager from Sunset Memorial Garden and Funeral Home.

Gonzales says with the success they had over the weekend they may be doing it again next year.

