Monahans Man Found Guilty of Being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm

PECOS, Texas (KOSA) - A federal jury found a Monahans man guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm on Monday.

Jacob Lynn Lyon had previously been convicted of charges including armed robbery, theft of a firearm and burglary of a habitation. On May 28, 2020, Alcohol Tabacco and Firearm agents found two handguns and a rifle in Lyon’s house.

Lyon was placed into federal custody after the verdict, he is scheduled for sentencing next year.

