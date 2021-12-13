Advertisement

Monahans Man Found Guilty of Being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm

By Micah Allen
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
PECOS, Texas (KOSA) - A federal jury found a Monahans man guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm on Monday.

Jacob Lynn Lyon had previously been convicted of charges including armed robbery, theft of a firearm and burglary of a habitation. On May 28, 2020, Alcohol Tabacco and Firearm agents found two handguns and a rifle in Lyon’s house.

Lyon was placed into federal custody after the verdict, he is scheduled for sentencing next year.

