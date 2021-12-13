Advertisement

Midland Historical Society opens the Brown-Dorsey home over the weekend

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 12:17 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The Midland Historical Society opened the doors of the Brown-Dorsey home and invited many West Texans on an exclusive look on what Christmas looked like in the early 1900′s.

Volunteers of the non-profit provided information about the Brown-Dorsey family and it was followed by a tour.

The event was part of the non-profits’ way to make the community more aware of this historic building and gain support for its continued restoration and preservation.

The president of the Midland Historical Society says that this event was a great opportunity for the community to appreciate their own past.

I mean we can get so present oriented if you think this is the way it always is but the world is always changing and as we get older sometimes it’s like oh I’m ready for more change but i think it’s healthy to see. It gives you a deeper appreciation for how people did survive. How they did things. How in some ways they were so much like us,” said Jim Collett, president, Midland Historical Society

If you weren’t able to attend the viewing at the Brown-Dorsey home, you can reach out to the Midland Historic Society to schedule a free tour of the home.

