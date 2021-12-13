Advertisement

Local motorcycle club throws their first Toys for Tots drive in Odessa

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 12:16 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Corporate Hospitality Housing and Shot Gun Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club hosted their first Toys for Tots event right here in Odessa.

A free meal was provided to each person that made a donation.

Many chapters in the Shot Gun Motorcycle Club throughout Texas also donated toys for the drive as well.

A spokesperson from Corporate Hospitality Housing was excited to see the West Texans come together for a great cause.

“It’s really exciting to see, you know, everyone just donate all these toys, you know, again we’re really appreciative and we hope that you know, we can bring a smile to all the children that hopefully will receive these beautiful toys,” said Shriti Mehta, a spokesperson of the Corporate Hospitality Group.

If you would like to set up your own Toys for Tots event this holiday season contact Corporal Andrew Corman at 432-201-1232.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Nathan Hayden Heidelberg was responding to an alarm call in North Midland when he was...
Wilson found not Guilty of murder in death of Midland Police officer
Photos of 1-20 neat Stanton
At least one dead in semi-truck crash on I-20
Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Odessa women arrested for human smuggling
Photo of the crash on I-20
Update: Victim identified in fiery Martin County semi-truck crash
Fabian Chavez Polvon.
Man found guilty of capital murder in 2019 double shooting

Latest News

Police lights
A crash was reported on Penbrook and Tanglewood over the weekend
Police lights
Odessa Police confirmed one adult and two juveniles were arrested for evading officers
Sunset Memorial Gardens
Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home held a wreath giveaway for visitors this holiday season
Brown-Dorsey home
Midland Historical Society opens the Brown-Dorsey home over the weekend