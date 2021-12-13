Local motorcycle club throws their first Toys for Tots drive in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Corporate Hospitality Housing and Shot Gun Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club hosted their first Toys for Tots event right here in Odessa.

A free meal was provided to each person that made a donation.

Many chapters in the Shot Gun Motorcycle Club throughout Texas also donated toys for the drive as well.

A spokesperson from Corporate Hospitality Housing was excited to see the West Texans come together for a great cause.

“It’s really exciting to see, you know, everyone just donate all these toys, you know, again we’re really appreciative and we hope that you know, we can bring a smile to all the children that hopefully will receive these beautiful toys,” said Shriti Mehta, a spokesperson of the Corporate Hospitality Group.

If you would like to set up your own Toys for Tots event this holiday season contact Corporal Andrew Corman at 432-201-1232.

