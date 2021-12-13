Advertisement

Kermit law enforcement to crack down on truck and traffic

Will also include violations like speeding, registrations and seatbelts
By Jay Hendricks
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - ATTENTION ALL DRIVERS:

The Kermit Police Department, in the very near future will be hosting a Traffic Operation in conjunction with Texas DPS Troopers, Ector County Environmental Enforcement, The City of Kermit Code Enforcement and The Winkler County Sheriff’s Office.

This operation is in response to the citizens request to step up efforts in truck tractor enforcement, speeding enforcement, seat belt violations, motor vehicle registration violations and all other moving infractions noted by citizens.

All violators caught in violation of the above listed infractions will be cited and fined.

The Kermit Police Department would like take this time to remind the motoring citizens to utilize the designated truck routes, wear your safety belts at all times, do not speed, make sure your vehicles are properly registered and insured.

Chief Jaime Ramos

