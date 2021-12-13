Advertisement

Black Rifle Coffee opens in Midland

The front of the new location of Black Rifle Coffee
The front of the new location of Black Rifle Coffee(CBS7 News)
By CBS7 Staff, Micah Allen and Joshua Skinner
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Midland has a new coffee shop.

The new location of Black Rifle Coffee on Big Spring St. in Midland is already breaking records.

The store broke the single-day soft open sales record for the company by near 25%. Outdoing the openings of close to 1700 other stores. Those sales might be due to the company already trying to engrain itself in the west Texas community.

The store donated an entire recycle bin full of coffee to first responders. Manager Judson Aja said he wanted to show the community what Black Rifle’s values were.

“So, yesterday, I took it, and I was dropping coffee off at the sheriff’s office and Midland Police station,” Aja said. “To me, I don’t want to just speak my values and Black Rifle’s values, but I want to walk that out. So, constantly I’m trying to think about how I can give back to the community.”

Not only does the store have coffee, but they will also offer hoodies, coffee makers and various kolaches and wraps.

There are plans to open a second location on West Wadley across from Murray’s Deli. The opening date for that location is TBA.

