1 killed, 4 injured in shooting at S.C. sports bar

By Patrick Phillips, Gray News staff and Summer Huechtker
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - Charleston Police investigators say three people were wounded and two others, including the suspect, suffered injuries early Monday morning at a sports bar.

WCSC reported that Charleston County dispatchers received multiple calls at about 2:09 a.m. about a disturbance that ended in a shooting inside Players Place Billiards and Sports Bar, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said. The shooting happened shortly after 2 a.m., she said.

Wolfsen says investigators have determined that three were wounded, one fatally.

“Of the other two individuals transported to the hospital, one incurred a minor injury in taking cover when gunfire rang out, and the other is reportedly the suspect who sustained injury from being apprehended by a police K-9 while fleeing the scene,” she said.

All four of the injured people were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Wolfsen said.

Earlier Monday morning, Charleston Police Lt. Heath King said one person he described as a “person of interest” was in custody. There has been no word on charges so far.

Wolfsen said witnesses told police multiple people were involved in the incident.

As of shortly after 6 a.m., investigators remained on the scene collecting evidence. The investigation is ongoing, but Wolfsen said there is no threat to the community.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and several K-9 units also responded.

The coroner has not yet released the identity of the slain victim.

