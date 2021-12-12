Odessa College held first in-person graduation since 2019

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Odessa College held a fall graduation and about 150 students walked across the stage.

Family and friends were allowed to attend the ceremony in person for the first time since 2019.

One of the highlights from the ceremony was fifteen-year-old Odessa College student, Jason Lambert, who graduated with an Associate’s degree in STEM.

He is extremely proud to see his success pay off.

“I feel like it was worth it in the end, honestly. Just working hard everyday of my life to get to this point it’s been one of the best moments of my life, honestly. I’m just really glad I’m here,” said Jason Lambert, a college graduate from Odessa College.

Jason Lambert says that he will continue his studies at UTPB.

