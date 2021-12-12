MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -For a limited time, ‘I LOVE MY SELFIE’ in Midland is providing free selfies with Santa Clause.

Parents will have the opportunity to use their cameras or phones to capture all the memories that will last a lifetime.

A reservation must be made online before arriving at the store and each family will have a 5-minute slot with Santa.

The manager of the selfie museum says that this is a great way to enjoy the exclusivity with your loved ones.

“The long lines, we understand, can be very tiresome when you have 4 or more kids at the mall and different places. We wanted it to be something that was private and allow you that private time with Santa,” said Me’esta Wright, the manager from ‘I LOVE MY SELFIE’.

‘I LOVE MY SELFIE’ will be providing free selfies with Santa clauses until December 18th.

