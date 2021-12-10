Odessa women arrested for human smuggling

CULBERSON COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Morgan Hightower is in custody after officials say she was caught transporting illegal immigrants.

In the early morning on Friday, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers pulled a woman over for a registration violation.

When troopers tried to pull her over on I-10, the driver then took off and got off the interstate. She then stopped and let out several people dressed in camouflage. The women then admitted to being paid to transport illegal immigrants.

When troopers searched the car they also found meth.

The driver was a US citizen.

She is being charged with evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance, and human smuggling.

