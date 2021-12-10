Advertisement

Odessa women arrested for human smuggling

Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
By Micah Allen
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
CULBERSON COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Morgan Hightower is in custody after officials say she was caught transporting illegal immigrants.

In the early morning on Friday, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers pulled a woman over for a registration violation.

When troopers tried to pull her over on I-10, the driver then took off and got off the interstate. She then stopped and let out several people dressed in camouflage. The women then admitted to being paid to transport illegal immigrants.

When troopers searched the car they also found meth.

The driver was a US citizen.

She is being charged with evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance, and human smuggling.

