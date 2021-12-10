Advertisement

Odessa home catches fire

(KOSA)
By Micah Allen
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 2:08 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On December 9, 2021, Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire located at 26 Hialeah Circle. The fire was contained to the exterior west side and attic.  The residence was occupied at the time of the fire but no injuries were reported. 

At this time, the cause is ruled undetermined and remains under investigation by the Fire Marshals Division.

