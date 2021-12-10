Odessa home catches fire

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On December 9, 2021, Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire located at 26 Hialeah Circle. The fire was contained to the exterior west side and attic. The residence was occupied at the time of the fire but no injuries were reported.

At this time, the cause is ruled undetermined and remains under investigation by the Fire Marshals Division.

