Midland High stuns rival Legacy with 28-point comeback

By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 10:02 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland High School boy’s basketball team made a huge comeback to defeat rival Midland Legacy 65-62 on Thursday night at the Chaparral Center.

Midland trailed 41-18 at halftime, and as much as 41-13 in the first half.

The game was part of the Tall City Oilman’s Tournament, which continues on Friday and Saturday at the Midland College Chap Center.

