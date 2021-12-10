Midland High School students celebrates 'Winter Wishes'

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Midland ISD has returned to its annual gift-giving celebration to help students’ Christmas wishes come true this holiday season.

A pep rally, games, and dances kicked off this year’s Winter Wishes at Midland High School.

An annual tradition for students to gift-give other students, fulfilling almost 200 wishes-- big or small.

“I leave for college soon, so I always take pictures in our family with professional cameras because I’ve always been into photography,” said Midland High School Student, Ali Diaz. “Leaving is going to be very hard for my mom because I’m always the one that takes pictures so I asked for a film camera so she can take pictures whenever I leave.”

Throughout the day some students were surprised with items such as laptops, blankets, or candy bags.

Gifts all made possible with the help of Midland donors and MHS PTA.

Student Council raised nearly two thousand dollars for the gift-giving event.

“It feels good to deliver wishes that are heartfelt,” said Student Council President, Averi McQuitty.

McQuitty knows that the best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched - they must be felt with the heart.

DIAZ: “I’m excited! I think she’ll be really excited!”

CBS7: “What’s the first picture you’re going to take?”

Diaz: “Maybe it’s me and my mom, Yeah!”

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.