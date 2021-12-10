Man found guilty of capital murder in 2019 double shooting

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Fabian Chavez Polvon has been found guilty of capital murder in the 2019 deaths of Joseph Granado and Tiffany Polvon. According to Ector County District Attorney Dusty Gallivan, he has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

According to an affidavit, Two days before Thanksgiving of 2019 Mr. Polvon followed his estranged wife Tiffany to Apex Car wash in Odessa.

A witness told police they saw a white Ford F-350 pickup collide with the Escalade.

Afterward, the witness said Polvon, walked over and shot 36-year-old Joseph Granado multiple times as he was trying to get out of the passenger side of the SUV.

Granado was the owner of Apex Carwash and was believed to be in a relationship with Tiffany at the time of the murder. Tiffany’s cousin told police Mr. Polovon should not have known where she was and was tracking her phone.

