Local paraplegic athlete signs letter of intent

MONAHANS, Texas (KOSA) - On Friday morning, a paraplegic Monahans athlete signed her letter of intent to wheelchair race in college.

Hope Santiago knew from a young age that she wanted to be active and compete…and she’s been able to do that with wheelchair racing…

Now she gets to continue her athletic career at the University of Arizona.

Hope Santiago has never let being confined to a wheelchair slow her down…literally.

She said she was hesitant to start adapted sports at first, but she’s left those concerns and her competitors in the dust.

“We got in contact with people who do adapted sports so they introduced wheelchair racing to us. At first, I was hesitant to do it because I was a little nervous to do it, but after I got in the chair and just started going and practicing…I fell in love with it”, said Santiago.

When Santiago got to high school, Rob Ontiveroz had never coached a paraplegic athlete.

He said he did his own research and spoke with her other coaches to figure out how to best train Santiago.

“She’s never let anything slow her down. She’s a sweet person. It’s going to be tough to see her go this year, but we’ve got a few more months with her. I know she’s going to enjoy it and give it everything she’s got. She’s not going to slow down, I know that”, said Ontiveroz.

It wasn’t until Santiago won state her freshman year that she realized she could have a future in the sport.

Now Santiago annually qualifies for the state track meet in the 100 meters, 400 meters, and shot put.

“I’m very excited to see how my life is going to change how I’m going grow more with the sport and my education as well”, said Santiago.

Santiago had family, friends, coaches…and even her state representative Brooks Landgraf at the signing to celebrate her accomplishment…

Santiago said she never really thought she’d be at this point in her life, but she’s excited to continue competing in college.

