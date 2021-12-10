Advertisement

Local groups partner to plant 20 trees at Dunagen Park to complete 100 tree pledge

Employees help plant trees in Dunagen park
(CBS7 News)
By Micah Allen
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - 20 trees were planted in Dunagen Park on Friday morning.

This was part of a partnership of Diamondback Energy, the City of Midland and Keep Midland Beautiful TreeKeepers

The planting of these trees will bring the total trees planted at Dunagen Park to 65. 35 trees were planted at Lancaster Park this past spring. Diamondback Energy pledged to plant 100 trees in Midland before year’s end. Planting these 20 pine trees will complete the pledge.

This planting was made possible with Diamondback Energy funding. And Employees from Diamondback Energy helped plant the trees, with the help of KMB TreeKeepers. City of Midland Parks employees helped by auguring the holes, laying irrigation, and staking and mulching the trees for every tree planting held. TreeKeepers bring their knowledge of trees and planting to the event.

