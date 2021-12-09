Update: Victim identified in fiery Martin County semi-truck crash

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified an Odessa woman as the victim in yesterday’s fiery crash in Martin County.

All drivers involved in the accident were traveling eastbound on I-20 near mile marker 152 when a car and two semis collided. The three vehicles involved caught fire.

48-year-old Maria Louisa Loya, the driver of the car, passed away as a result of the crash. The two semi-truck drivers, Maurin Jimenez-Mena and Zengfeng Shan, were unharmed.

