Road Closure – Industrial Avenue at Cotton Flat Road

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the City of Midland, a water main repair will force a road closure starting Friday.

Industrial Ave will be closed to all traffic at Cotton Flat Road. This closure is expected to last around one week.

Businesses will still be opened and able to be accessed from either side of the closure. Traffic between Midkiff Road and Garfield Street will be detoured using Advance Avenue and Francis Avenue. Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and utilize Front Street as the preferred alternative route.

