Reactions to verdict in Wilson trial for 2019 shooting death of Midland Police Officer

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Emotions ran high in a Midland courtroom Wednesday as David Wilson was found not guilty of the murder in the shooting death of Midland Police Officer Nathan Heidelberg.

Deliberations lasted for an hour and a half and as the not guilty verdict was read, both David Wilson and Heidelberg’s parents were seen crying in the courtroom.

MPD officers were in attendance to show their support for the Heidelberg family inside a courtroom filled with the most people since the trial began a week ago.

Defense attorney Brian Carney says he was relieved that the jury came to the conclusion they did.

“Very relieved,” Carney said. “Its a horrible tragedy for both of these families. We’re very grateful the jury saw the true outcome of what this was. And it was a horrible mishap and totally defensible. Mr. Wilson should have never been charged with murder.”

Wilson’s lawyer said now the Wilson family is going to try to get back to some normalcy. The Heidelberg family did not want to comment at this time.

Both families will be back in court soon as there are multiple lawsuits pending against the alarm company.

