Midland Memorial Hospital achieves Level 3 Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation

By Micah Allen
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 2:06 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Memorial Hospital is the only emergency room in the Permian Basin with a level 3 Geriatric Emergency Department Accredidation.

This program recognizes emergency rooms that provide a special level of care for older adults.

CEO/Owner of Midland Emergency Managers, Dr. John Peterson says that this accreditation process was a group effort.

“The American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) sets national standards for the practice of Emergency Medicine. Through the GEDA, ACEP works to provide accreditation to EDs that meet its standards for Geriatric emergency care. The accreditation we have received provides external verification that our emergency room in Midland meets or exceeds national standards for care of the elderly,” Dr. Petersen said. “Our older local citizens have unique needs and providing an environment that is as safe and comfortable as possible for them is a high priority, to achieve this common goal it takes the efforts of hospital administrators, nurses, and physicians all cooperating.”

The GEDA program has three levels that provide goals for emergency clinicians and administrators to target. There are over 12 best practices for geriatric patients provided.

Dana Taylor, Director of Emergency Services for Midland Memorial Hospital, says that this shows the standard of care the hospital provides.

“This accreditation is a testament to the high standard of care we are dedicated to providing our community and patients,” Taylor said. “I am extremely proud of our team for this accomplishment.”

