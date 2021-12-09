CBS7 EXCLUSIVE: Judge Jeff Robnett talks about Coronavirus outbreak during trial

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - In this exclusive interview with the Administrative Judge for Midland County Jeff Robnett, Jay Hendricks discusses with the judge what happened with the postponement of the David Wilson trial and what they will do moving forward.

Robnett told CBS7 that jury trials in Midland County have been put on pause and will resume in January. In addition, jury selections will now be two days a week and in smaller groups. Rather than once a week in large groups like in the David Wilson trial.

Masks will continue to be optional.

