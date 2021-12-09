Advertisement

CBS7 EXCLUSIVE: Judge Jeff Robnett talks about Coronavirus outbreak during trial

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - In this exclusive interview with the Administrative Judge for Midland County Jeff Robnett, Jay Hendricks discusses with the judge what happened with the postponement of the David Wilson trial and what they will do moving forward.

Robnett told CBS7 that jury trials in Midland County have been put on pause and will resume in January. In addition, jury selections will now be two days a week and in smaller groups. Rather than once a week in large groups like in the David Wilson trial.

Masks will continue to be optional.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Nathan Hayden Heidelberg was responding to an alarm call in North Midland when he was...
Wilson found not Guilty of murder in death of Midland Police officer
Photos of 1-20 neat Stanton
At least one dead in semi-truck crash on I-20
OPD: Arrest made in shooting that left a teen dead
OPD: Arrest made in shooting that left one teen dead
(Source: Ector County ISD)
Ireland Elementary dismisses classes for remainder of day
Mugshot of 31 year-old Megan Cawley
Midland Police: Woman admits to putting newborn in trunk

Latest News

Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Odessa women arrested for human smuggling
Joshua Skinner talk with Marketing Director Stephanie Fox about Carpet Tech's give back week
Carpet Tech discusses give back week
Brown-Dorsey home
The Brown-Dorsey home will host a Christmas party
BASKETBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Legacy beats Lubbock Cooper to open Oilman’s Tournament
BASKETBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Permian defeats Midland in tournament