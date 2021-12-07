Advertisement

Local youth football teams headed to state championships

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
WEST TEXAS (KOSA) - Several local youth football teams are playing in the TYFA State Championships this weekend.

The Midland Horned Frogs 11U team plays for the state title on Saturday.

The West Texas Junior Falcons had two teams qualify for state: Its “Tykes” team of 6 and 7 year olds, and its flag football team of 5 and 6 year olds.

The championships are in Seguin, Texas.

