Local medical professionals talk Omicron variant

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - With the Omicron variant making its way to more and more states, local medical experts say it’s only a matter of time before it makes its way to west Texas.

CBS7′s Josh Skinner spoke with Rohit Saravanan, Cheif Medical Officer at Odessa Regional Medical Center, about the new variant and how worried west Texans should be.

“It very well could be everywhere,” Saravanan said.

While the data says there are currently no cases in Texas, Saravanan says that does not mean it is not already here. It can take up to ten days to find out which of the variants a patient has.

However, the data from South Africa does look promising in terms of deadly this variant is. This variant does at this point look to be more transmissible than other variants. Research also shows that the vaccine has been effective in protecting against Omicron.

Saravanan also discussed how the hospitals are prepared for this variant as opposed to others. He does not expect the same problems with Omicron as they saw with Delta.

“I think so far, our answer is ‘no’. With the current surge capacity we have, we’ll hopefully be able to absorb any new cases,” Saravanan said. “ because we’re not expecting a rise in hospitalizations, but we are expecting a rise in the overall positivity rate.”

Saravanan does warn that increased travel for the holidays, indoor gatherings and winter weather can still create enough new cases to make it difficult on hospitalizations.

