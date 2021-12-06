Midland College Automotive and Diesel Technology Programs help to keep trucks running

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Students at Midland college are helping to ease the load of supply chain shortages.

With no end to the semi-conductor shortages in sight, Automotive and Diesel Technology students are helping to make sure that existing trucks are kept running through the holiday season.

“As technicians, we cannot see the future, but we can complete routine updates like tire rotations and oil changes while keeping our eyes open for future problems that may come up for a vehicle down the road,” Pete Avalos, MC Department Chair/Professor Automotive Technology, Diesel Technology and Energy Technology said. “The emphasis is on extending the life of current fleets because replacing vehicles is either not cost-effective or impossible right now. I tell my students all the time as techs, we must cater to that demand right now. At MC, we prioritize maintenance, repairs, and good judgment and decision making – thinking through the pros and cons of different options and picking the best ones.”

The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects from 2014-2024, employment opportunities for diesel service technicians will increase by 12% and 19% for automotive service technicians.

Avalos says that the shortage has brought an opportunity to their students.

“The supply chain issue is dire, but with it comes opportunities for MC’s automotive and diesel techs,” Avalos said. “The jobs these student techs are learning cannot be outsourced. It’s an increasingly complicated hands-on trade. The benefits of preventative and predictive maintenance will not go away. This chip shortage and supply chain crisis are only bringing to light all the things that MC’s technicians can do going forward.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.