Lo. Street Market decked out Downtown Midland with a Christmas themed event

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -A popular market in Midland made its appearance once again just in time for West Texans to check off some gifts for the holidays.

The Lo. Street Market is held every first Saturday of every month and this past weekend was Christmas-themed.

It featured live music and plenty of vendors to stop by and check out.

The co-owner of the Lo. Street market is amazed by how local vendors are thriving during these difficult times.

“COVID really did hurt some of the businesses, so just seeing how they’ve been able to strive has been really cool,” said Hannah Streun, the co-owner of Lo. Street market.

If you wish to have your business at the next event, contact Lo. Street Books on their Facebook or Instagram page.

The next Lo. Street market will be held on January 8th, 2022.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.