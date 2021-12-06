Ireland Elementary will open for school tomorrow

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Ireland Elementary School will open for school tomorrow, December 6. Since last Thursday, Odessa Fire & Rescue has checked the school building with gas detecting meters twice and found no gas issues.

On Friday, Atmos checked the school building with gas detecting meters, and twice pressure tested the gas meter, gas lines, and gas valves and found no leaks.

After school was dismissed early on Friday, ECISD Maintenance personnel ran all heaters throughout the Ireland campus and tested individual units for carbon monoxide and no issues were found.

At this time, no cause has been detected for the illnesses reported to school officials at the end of last week.

School and District leaders will continue to monitor the situation at Ireland Elementary and will take appropriate action to ensure students and staff are safe.

