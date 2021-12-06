Ellen Noel Art Museum is teaching kids how to create 3D sculptures with arts and crafts

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Students in the Adventure in Art program at the Ellen Noel Art Museum went through the Audubon’s Quadrupeds exhibit and sketched different animals that were on display.

Students then went back to the studio where they made 3D sculptures of the animals from the tour.

Although there is a small fee of 25 dollars to participate in the class, this provides kids that have never stepped into the realm of art a chance to explore new opportunities.

“Just the fact that it gets new people in that haven’t been to the museum before. We have students that are getting to take their first art class. A lot of students that will have in fact, our class assistant today took classes here when she was a child, so we have a lot of people that started off when they were younger and then created a life-long membership with the museum,” said Annie Stanley, the Museum Educator at the Ellen Noel Art Museum.

