Andrews Chamber of Commerce wraps up Holly Jolly Weekend for the season

ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) -The Andrews Chamber of Commerce canceled the Holly Jolly Weekend last year due to concerns over the coronavirus but upon its return this season, it was held at the Andrews County Expo.

While the parade did kick off the event Friday evening, other activities throughout the weekend continued like free ice skating for kids and the chance to shop from local vendors.

A toy drive-car show also took place to help raise money for the Andrews High School band that faced the tragic bus accident.

The organizers were amazed to see the amount of support that many West Texans have given to help make this year’s holly jolly event a success.

“I feel like everybody was really ready to get back out and have a little bit of normality in their lives and so i feel like that’s why the support’s here. Not only because of that but also because they want to support what Andrews is going through right now and we feel the love. We’re very blessed with everyone that’s participated in any way,” said Nohemi Sanchez, the Executive Director of the Andrews Chamber of Commerce.

If you would like to participate in next year’s Holly Jolly Weekend, contact Nohemi Sanchez with the Andrews Chamber of Commerce.

