Advertisement

Local bike club donates toys to the Boys and Girls club of Odessa

Local bike club in Odessa donates gifts
Local bike club in Odessa donates gifts(KOSA)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 11:13 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Ruhnke’s Bike club has provided a Toy Run for the Boys and Girls Club for twenty-five years and helped provide gifts for children for the holidays once again.

During the event, kids got the chance to make arts & crafts, enjoy tasty snacks, ride on a motorcycle, and get their holiday photos taken with Santa.

One employee at the Boys and Girls club told us he is grateful for the service that the Ruhnke’s Xtreme Biker Club does for the community.

“It’s a blessing for everyone as far as us to see it and then for the families as well because we don’t always see them go home and how touched they are whenever they see their kid have a gift that they couldn’t afford,” said Kristopher Mireles, the Interim Unit Director at the Boys and Girls Club.

If you missed out on the Toy Run and want to donate toys this season, you still can. The Boys and Girls club is still accepting donations.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yvette Lares Garcia Pando
Odessa woman arrested for shooting an officer in Oregon
Truck-motorcycle crash Tuesday in Odessa
UPDATE: Names released in a truck-motorcycle crash in Odessa
Foto de archivo del Departamento de Policía de Midland
Midland Police: Woman admits to putting newborn in trunk
Foto de archivo del Departamento de Policía de Midland
UPDATE: Woman arrested in connection to death of baby now in jail
Police can’t lie to youth in interrogations with new Senate Bill 2122
An Odessa man is behind bars for aggravated sexual assault and failure to identify by giving false information

Latest News

OPD: Arrest made in shooting that left a teen dead
OPD: Arrest made in shooting that left one teen dead
CBS7's Joshua Skinner is out in Andrews with a live look at their Christmas Parade.
Community gathers for Christmas parade in Andrews
In case you missed it, CBS7's Joshua Skinner is out in Andrews with a live look at their...
Joshua Skinner live at Christmas Parade in Andrews
Greendwood AVID students