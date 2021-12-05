Local bike club donates toys to the Boys and Girls club of Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Ruhnke’s Bike club has provided a Toy Run for the Boys and Girls Club for twenty-five years and helped provide gifts for children for the holidays once again.

During the event, kids got the chance to make arts & crafts, enjoy tasty snacks, ride on a motorcycle, and get their holiday photos taken with Santa.

One employee at the Boys and Girls club told us he is grateful for the service that the Ruhnke’s Xtreme Biker Club does for the community.

“It’s a blessing for everyone as far as us to see it and then for the families as well because we don’t always see them go home and how touched they are whenever they see their kid have a gift that they couldn’t afford,” said Kristopher Mireles, the Interim Unit Director at the Boys and Girls Club.

If you missed out on the Toy Run and want to donate toys this season, you still can. The Boys and Girls club is still accepting donations.

