OPD: Arrest made in shooting that left one teen dead

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Deadly shooting:

The Odessa Police has made an arrest in connection with an early morning shooting that has left one teen dead.

Near 1 a.m., Officers responded to a call of a gunshot victim at Medical Center Hospital. Jaziah Marruffo, 19 years of age, died of his injuries as a result of a gunshot wound.

The investigation determined that Marruffo was riding with several teens inside a vehicle, when one of the juveniles inside the vehicle possessing a handgun, shot him. A subsequent investigation identified the vehicle and teens involved.

A 16-year-old male was charged with Murder, and tampering with physical evidence. A second juvenile has been charged with tampering with physical evidence and two counts of possession of stolen property, that property being two handguns. Both were transported to the Ector County Youth Center.

Next of kin has been notified.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is encouraged to call the Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS. The investigation continues.

