Advertisement

Caught on camera: Man leads police on chase in stolen school bus, slams into cars

By News 12 Brooklyn
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (News 12/CNN) - Several people were hurt earlier this week after a man stole a school bus in New York City and rammed into multiple cars.

Seconds after a teacher was ripped from her car coming home from school, a school bus rammed through her Honda.

Screams shook Georgia Avenue as the bus hit car after car.

“The last hit, he took the three cars. He took them over to the side of the road,” said a witness.

A police pursuit ended blocks away and a 43-year-old man is in custody.

“We thought it was just a regular accident, and then it was just mayhem,” another witness said.

Two people were taken to the hospital, one of whom is a police officer, for minor injuries.

The damage totals in the thousands of dollars. No children were on the bus when it was stolen.

Copyright 2021 News 12 Brooklyn via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yvette Lares Garcia Pando
Odessa woman arrested for shooting an officer in Oregon
Truck-motorcycle crash Tuesday in Odessa
UPDATE: Names released in a truck-motorcycle crash in Odessa
Foto de archivo del Departamento de Policía de Midland
Midland Police: Woman admits to putting newborn in trunk
Foto de archivo del Departamento de Policía de Midland
UPDATE: Woman arrested in connection to death of baby now in jail
Police can’t lie to youth in interrogations with new Senate Bill 2122
An Odessa man is behind bars for aggravated sexual assault and failure to identify by giving false information

Latest News

James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley.
Michigan school shooting suspect told counselors gun drawing was game design
A mobile COVID-19 vaccination and booster shot site operates out of a bus on 59th Street south...
More omicron detected as hospitals strain under virus surge
Mich. school shooting suspect's parents plead not guilty
Man leads police on chase in stolen school bus, slams into cars