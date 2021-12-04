AVID students from Brooks Middle School in Greenwood are donating blankets to Mission Agape

GREENWOOD, Texas (KOSA) -The students at Brooks Middle School wanted a way to give back to their community, so their teacher came up with the idea to teach everyone to create fleece blankets.

It is all hands on deck making these blankets, but when they’re done. They’ll have made around thirty blankets to donate.

“I feel like it’s important to make these blankets because you see homeless people in the streets in the winter and if you were in that place you would want people to make blankets for you too, wouldn’t you?I think it’s just very important that we make these,” said Sadiah Corona, an AVID student from Brooks Middle School.

The students asked the school and the Greenwood community for fleece donations and the community didn’t hesitate to make it happen.

Each blanket they’re making is 6 feet long and the students cut, tie, and create these blankets.

Just in time for winter weather, the blankets will be donated to Mission Agape and even some of their own friends in the community.

“They wanted to come up with something that was going to impact their community and so we brainstormed as a class both 7th and 8th grade. I have 8th graders next period, and we just decided that everybody needs a warm blanket that they can feel comfortable and safe in,” said Laci Box, a teacher from Brooks Middle School.

There are thirty-six students in her 7th and 8th grade AVID class making the blankets.

Box says she is so proud of their compassion and initiative to do something for those struggling in the community.

“These kids have been wonderful all year long working towards their goals and we just kind of brainstormed and decided that we wanted to do something for our community and these blankets are going to reach friends here at school and community people that they feel are in need and just to see them do that is an awesome experience,” said Box.

The students are having a fun time creating the blankets and knowing they will be going to a good cause.

“It makes me feel happy because I like helping people out and so it makes me happy to know that they’re going to have a warm blanket at night,” said Phillip Gomez, a 7th grade AVID student from Brooks Middle School.

Box says they hope to finish up the blankets next week and have them donated before winter break.

