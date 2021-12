WINKLER COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -Highway 115 is closed north of Kermit due to wrecks. No injuries were reported with these wrecks. Northbound traffic is being detoured to Highway 302 and County Road 313 by city police. TxDOT is diverting southbound traffic down County Road 301 until vehicles are moved and debris is swept.

