Advertisement

Odessa Police Department unveils new training facility

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Odessa Police Department has unveiled a new state-of-the-art training facility.

The 87 square foot building will serve as a learning space for recruits to train. The new building will include classrooms with advanced technology and a garage to park special police vehicles. It will also have a defensive tactics training room and a virtual reality training simulator.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yvette Lares Garcia Pando
Odessa woman arrested for shooting an officer in Oregon
Truck-motorcycle crash Tuesday in Odessa
UPDATE: Names released in a truck-motorcycle crash in Odessa
Foto de archivo del Departamento de Policía de Midland
Midland Police: Woman arrested in connection to death of baby
Randy Garza white male, 5'11", 180lbs, black hair, brown eyes
Inmate on the run after escaping in Winkler County
Police can’t lie to youth in interrogations with new Senate Bill 2122
An Odessa man is behind bars for aggravated sexual assault and failure to identify by giving false information

Latest News

Runners gather at the finish line of last year's run
Nighttime Jingle Bell Run to take place this Saturday
The Odessa Police Department's new training facility
Odessa Police Department unveils new training facility
Larry West
Second murder suspect sentenced to 35 years in prison
CBS7 Traffic Alert
Road closures due to bridge strike