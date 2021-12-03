Odessa Police Department unveils new training facility

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Odessa Police Department has unveiled a new state-of-the-art training facility.

The 87 square foot building will serve as a learning space for recruits to train. The new building will include classrooms with advanced technology and a garage to park special police vehicles. It will also have a defensive tactics training room and a virtual reality training simulator.

