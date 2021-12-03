Nighttime Jingle Bell Run to take place this Saturday

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Miss Cayce’s Wonderland and Midland Athletic Company have come together to sponsor the 2021 Nighttime Jingle Bell Jog.

The jog will take place on Dec. 4 at 5:30 p.m. at Scharbauer Elementary School located at 2115 Hereford Blvd in Midland.

In its fifth year, the event will help Junior Achievement in its mission to help young people prepare for success. Joggers can register at Miss Cayce’s located at 1012 Andrews Highway in Midland from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. on Dec. 4. The cost is $15 for the 1.5K and $30 for the 5K. The 1.5K race will start at 5:45 p.m. and the 5K will start at 6:10 p.m. Santa will join in in the race as well as be available for pictures afterward. Raffle prizes, Christmas music and cookies will also be part of the event.

