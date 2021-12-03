MISD’s only dual-language campus

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Ben Milam International Academy is the only dual language campus in Midland. The goal of Ben Milam International Academy is to produce bilingual, biliterate and bicultural students.

“What we’re doing is building by using the strength of the spanish speakers helping those english dominant being introduced to the language. so it’s not only the teacher that uses all the strategies but we capitalize on the knowledge of the other students in either language,” said Brenda Jobes, the Principal at Ben Milam International Academy.

They teach their curriculum in both Spanish and English. Students are admitted in Pre-K and kindergarten. Jobe said having a mixed population helps the students learn by teaching each other.

“Our students really work in collaborative structures. They support one another in learning the language, they become interpreters, they become translators and they really help one another in developing that second language,” Jobes said.

Jobe said there are many benefits that come with being bilingual, including the brain becomes more flexible allowing them to absorb more information. It also helps kids down the road when it comes to careers, by giving them more job opportunities. One parent says it’s an invaluable gift.

“We can give our kids whatever tools we can give them, whatever advantages but the one that you can give them that no one can take from them is language,” said Leticia Hamilton, a parent of a kindergartener at Ben Milam International Academy.

