Midland High School students recognized at theatre conference
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - 30 students at Midland High were recognized at the Texas State Thespian Convention held Nov. 17-20 in Grapevine.
The competition included various performances and those 30 students earned a superior score. This means they will head to the National Convention in June.
In addition to the students being awarded superior scores, the MHS group was named an All-Star Troup for 2021. Senior Marisa Berrones was one of 18 students selected as a State Thespian Officer and will help plan next year’s convention.
Students qualifying for national competition:
Aidan Crowl
Charley Gonzales
Dash Hutt
Ryan Castaneda
Collins Smith
Aydan Castanon
Eduardo Galarza
Alex Gonzalez
Brenden Mitchell
Brianna Rivera
Jett Wood
Melody Adeshina
Lyla Horner
Jade Lang
Yaz Munoz
Jacob Yeazel
Mariah Singer
Lottie Bobo
Zaniel Watts
Charlotte Browder
SJ Skees
Arin Velasquez
Landry Wood
Marisa Berrones
Brinklee Fairchild
Charlise Turner
Rae Wilson
Bethany Payan
Blane Wheeless
Aldo Sanchez
The community has the opportunity to see these award-winning actors at the MHS Theatre Company’s winter performance of A Texas Christmas Carol, which runs at 7 p.m. every night from Dec. 9-12, as well as a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday, Dec.11. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students.
