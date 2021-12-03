Midland High School students recognized at theatre conference

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - 30 students at Midland High were recognized at the Texas State Thespian Convention held Nov. 17-20 in Grapevine.

The competition included various performances and those 30 students earned a superior score. This means they will head to the National Convention in June.

In addition to the students being awarded superior scores, the MHS group was named an All-Star Troup for 2021. Senior Marisa Berrones was one of 18 students selected as a State Thespian Officer and will help plan next year’s convention.

Students qualifying for national competition:

Aidan Crowl

Charley Gonzales

Dash Hutt

Ryan Castaneda

Collins Smith

Aydan Castanon

Eduardo Galarza

Alex Gonzalez

Brenden Mitchell

Brianna Rivera

Jett Wood

Melody Adeshina

Lyla Horner

Jade Lang

Yaz Munoz

Jacob Yeazel

Mariah Singer

Lottie Bobo

Zaniel Watts

Charlotte Browder

SJ Skees

Arin Velasquez

Landry Wood

Marisa Berrones

Brinklee Fairchild

Charlise Turner

Rae Wilson

Bethany Payan

Blane Wheeless

Aldo Sanchez

The community has the opportunity to see these award-winning actors at the MHS Theatre Company’s winter performance of A Texas Christmas Carol, which runs at 7 p.m. every night from Dec. 9-12, as well as a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday, Dec.11. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students.

