Advertisement

Ireland Elementary dismisses classes for remainder of day

(Source: Ector County ISD)
(Source: Ector County ISD)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to a press release from Ector County ISD, students and staff at Ireland Elementary have been dismissed for the rest of the day.

This is after reports of the smell of gas inside of the building over the past three days and some have become sick. Odessa Fire & Rescue and Atmos have been on campus multiple times to inspect and have reportedly not found any issues with the school’s heating and ventilation systems. The school has asked parents to pick up their students by 12 p.m.

Additional inspections of the building will be conducted this afternoon. School is expected to be back in session on Monday.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yvette Lares Garcia Pando
Odessa woman arrested for shooting an officer in Oregon
Truck-motorcycle crash Tuesday in Odessa
UPDATE: Names released in a truck-motorcycle crash in Odessa
Foto de archivo del Departamento de Policía de Midland
UPDATE: Woman arrested in connection to death of baby now in jail
Foto de archivo del Departamento de Policía de Midland
Midland Police: Woman admits to putting newborn in trunk
Police can’t lie to youth in interrogations with new Senate Bill 2122
An Odessa man is behind bars for aggravated sexual assault and failure to identify by giving false information

Latest News

Ralph Mason
Andrews football coach Ralph Mason reflects on 43-year career
Andrews football coach Ralph Mason reflects on 43-year career
Runners gather at the finish line of last year's run
Nighttime Jingle Bell Run to take place this Saturday
The Odessa Police Department's new training facility
Odessa Police Department unveils new training facility