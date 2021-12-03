Ireland Elementary dismisses classes for remainder of day

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to a press release from Ector County ISD, students and staff at Ireland Elementary have been dismissed for the rest of the day.

This is after reports of the smell of gas inside of the building over the past three days and some have become sick. Odessa Fire & Rescue and Atmos have been on campus multiple times to inspect and have reportedly not found any issues with the school’s heating and ventilation systems. The school has asked parents to pick up their students by 12 p.m.

Additional inspections of the building will be conducted this afternoon. School is expected to be back in session on Monday.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.