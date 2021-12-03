Advertisement

Ector County ISD student arrested for shooting threat

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Ector County ISD says a middle school student was arrested and charged for threatening to shoot people. The threat happened on Friday

The district says a student at Nimitz Middle School is charged with threaten/exhibition use of a firearm in a public school after he said if he had a gun he would bring it to school and shoot everyone.

Investigators say they believe the student was frustrated and that no one at the school was in danger.

ECISD says they take all threats of violence seriously.

